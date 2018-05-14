Salmonella outbreak in eggs sickens a dozen more people in five states

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Nearly three dozen people in nine states have now been sickened by a salmonella outbreak that led to a recall of more than 200 million eggs last month.

The outbreak has been traced to a single facility in Hyde County, North Carolina, belonging to Indiana-based egg producer Rose Acre Farms. In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 23 people had been sickened by it; in recent weeks, that number jumped to 35, the CDC said.

The 12 who fell ill recently were in five different states. All of the affected states have been along the East Coast except for Colorado, where one case has also been reported.