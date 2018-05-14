Salmonella outbreak in eggs sickens a dozen more people in five states

Breaking News Emails
Nearly three dozen people in nine states have now been sickened by a salmonella outbreak that led to a recall of more than 200 million eggs last month.
The outbreak has been traced to a single facility in Hyde County, North Carolina, belonging to Indiana-based egg producer Rose Acre Farms. In April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 23 people had been sickened by it; in recent weeks, that number jumped to 35, the CDC said.
The 12 who fell ill recently were in five different states. All of the affected states have been along the East Coast except for Colorado, where one case has also been reported.
The eggs are sold under different brands in a variety of retailers and restaurants, including Walmart and Waffle House.
Eleven people have been hospitalized, according to the CDC but no deaths have been reported from the outbreak, which prompted the recall of nearly 207 million eggs.
Salmonella Braenderup is a bacteria that causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, typically 12 to 72 hours after exposure, the CDC says. Most people recover without treatment, but young children, senior citizens, and people with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to being severely affected.
The affected eggs have a "Best by" dates of April 2 and April 3 on them. Full details about the recall can be found here on the CDC's website.
Rose Acre Farms did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.