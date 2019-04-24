Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 24, 2019, 6:37 PM UTC By Felix Gussone, MD and Lauren Dunn

New cases of measles reported in New York, New Jersey and California bring the total number of infections in the U.S. to 671 so far in 2019, the most for a year since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000.

On Wednesday, New York City and suburban Rockland County confirmed an additional 37 measles cases, and California reported seven new cases.

The second-highest number for measles cases in the U.S. was 667 in 2014, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC will report the nation’s official count on Monday and will include updates from at least 22 states.

In New York City and Rockland County, there have been 590 cases since the measles outbreak began in October 2018. Los Angeles reported its first five cases on Monday.

The states that have reported measles cases to the CDC are: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Tennessee and Washington.

Most of the measles cases are unvaccinated children, although some adults may be at risk. In New York, two of the cases have been pregnant women, one of which was diagnosed in mid-April.