For the third week in a row, health officials added dozens of new reports to the year’s list of confirmed measles cases, bringing the total to 704 in 22 states — the highest number of reported U.S. cases in a single year since 1994.
On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that the 33 additional cases, as of April 26, are a result of ongoing outbreaks in New York and California. Nationwide there have been 13 outbreaks, six of which were in under-immunized close-knit religious or cultural communities, making up 88 percent of all the cases.
The national public health agency also added that the majority of cases were imported from other countries.
“Forty-four cases were directly imported from other countries and 9 out of 10 of those individuals were in unvaccinated persons. All 40 were old enough to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Nancy Messonnier, Director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases.
Messonnier added that the original cases were brought from the Philippines, Ukraine, and Israel but did not specify whether the newer cases came from those countries.
The number of people sickened by the highly contagious, occasionally deadly disease has centered on outbreaks in New York state, including Rockland County and New York City where more than two-thirds of measles cases have occurred this year. Measles is now being found in almost half of U.S. states — with most of the illnesses occurring in children.
“Measles is not a harmless childhood disease. Many of us have not seen the deadly complications of measles and that’s the way we want to keep it. Measles and many consequences belongs in the history books,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, in a CDC telebriefing on the outbreak.
Azar stressed the importance of dispelling misinformation campaigns and getting children vaccine, not only as a result of the recent measles outbreak but in support of National Infant Immunization Week.