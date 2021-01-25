IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Merck discontinues two Covid-19 vaccine candidates

The decision followed a review of findings from Phase 1 clinical studies for the vaccine candidates.
Image: Measles Makes Comeback, As Outbreak Happens In 22 States
A nurse gives a vaccine made by Merck at the Utah County Health Department on April 29, 2019 in Provo. Merck said its studies showed that both candidates were generally well tolerated, but the immune responses were inferior to those seen following natural infection and those reported for other Covid-19 vaccines.George Frey / Getty Images
By Yuliya Talmazan

Pharmaceutical giant Merck said on Monday that it was discontinuing the development of two Covid-19 vaccine candidates after early clinical trial data showed an "inferior" immune response.

Merck said in a statement posted on its website the decision to scrap the two vaccine candidates followed its review of findings from Phase 1 clinical studies.

The company said the studies showed that both candidates were generally well tolerated, but the immune responses were inferior to those seen following natural infection and those reported for other Covid-19 vaccines.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Image: Yuliya TalmazanYuliya Talmazan

Yuliya Talmazan is a London-based journalist.