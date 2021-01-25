Pharmaceutical giant Merck said on Monday that it was discontinuing the development of two Covid-19 vaccine candidates after early clinical trial data showed an "inferior" immune response.

Merck said in a statement posted on its website the decision to scrap the two vaccine candidates followed its review of findings from Phase 1 clinical studies.

The company said the studies showed that both candidates were generally well tolerated, but the immune responses were inferior to those seen following natural infection and those reported for other Covid-19 vaccines.

