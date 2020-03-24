Coronavirus updates: Millions more ordered to stay at home as coronavirus cases grow

More American states have gone under lockdown, with Louisiana, New Mexico, Washington and West Virginia issuing stay-at-home orders. “Right now, every time you leave your house, you are putting yourself, your family and your community at risk,” New Mexico Gov. Lujan Grisham said.
Late on Monday, the United Kingdom went into lockdown as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to stem the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 5,000 people and killed hundreds in his country.
Meawnhile, the pressure is growing on Olympic officials to delay the Summer Games in Tokyo, with Team USA's organizing committee calling for a postponement.
