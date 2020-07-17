More than half the country has issued mask requirements. See if there's a mandate in your state.

A growing number of states — including some led by Republican governors — are now mandating face coverings in public.

By Daniel Arkin, Savannah Smith, Anna Sundberg and Ashley Capoot

In the age of COVID-19, the act of wearing a mask in public has become another front in America’s bitter culture wars. But even amid the partisan divide, a growing number of states — including some led by Republican governors — are now mandating face coverings.

More than half the states had issued mask requirements as of Friday afternoon, a move that public health experts say will help stop the spread of the coronavirus as cases surge in many regions.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who had resisted a statewide mask requirement, issued one on Thursday, as did Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat.

But some political squabbles show no sign of abating: Georgia's governor on Thursday sued Atlanta's mayor over the city's mask law, a day after he banned local governments from requiring the coverings.

Here’s a look at where masks are now mandated by state governments, according to NBC News’ reporting. We’ll update this page in the days ahead.

Read more coronavirus updates here.

Image: Daniel ArkinDaniel Arkin

Daniel Arkin is a reporter for NBC News.

Savannah Smith

Savannah Smith writes for NBC News digital, based in New York.

Anna Sundberg

Ann Sundberg is an associate producer for MSNBC.

Ashley Capoot
Charlotte Li and Jiachuan Wu contributed.