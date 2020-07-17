More than half the country has issued mask requirements. See if there's a mandate in your state.

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

In the age of COVID-19, the act of wearing a mask in public has become another front in America’s bitter culture wars. But even amid the partisan divide, a growing number of states — including some led by Republican governors — are now mandating face coverings.

More than half the states had issued mask requirements as of Friday afternoon, a move that public health experts say will help stop the spread of the coronavirus as cases surge in many regions.

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who had resisted a statewide mask requirement, issued one on Thursday, as did Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat.

But some political squabbles show no sign of abating: Georgia's governor on Thursday sued Atlanta's mayor over the city's mask law, a day after he banned local governments from requiring the coverings.

Here’s a look at where masks are now mandated by state governments, according to NBC News’ reporting. We’ll update this page in the days ahead.