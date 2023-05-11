IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mpox is no longer a global health emergency, WHO announces

More than 87,000 mpox cases and 140 deaths have been reported across 111 countries since January 2022, according to the World Health Organization.
A colorized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles, red, within an infected cell, blue.NIAID via AP
By Aria Bendix

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared an end to the global health emergency for mpox, a rare but potentially serious disease formerly known as monkeypox.

Over the last three months, countries reported nearly 90% fewer cases compared to the previous three-month period, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee for mpox met and recommended to me that the multi-country outbreak of mpox no longer represents a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. I have accepted that advice. And I’m pleased to declare that mpox is no longer a Global Health Emergency," Tedros said.

The WHO issued the emergency declaration in July amid a global uptick in cases.

More than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths have been reported across 111 countries since January 2022, according to the WHO.

This is a developing story.

