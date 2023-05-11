Mpox is no longer a global health emergency, WHO announces

The World Health Organization on Thursday declared an end to the global health emergency for mpox, a rare but potentially serious disease formerly known as monkeypox.

Over the last three months, countries reported nearly 90% fewer cases compared to the previous three-month period, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

“Yesterday, the Emergency Committee for mpox met and recommended to me that the multi-country outbreak of mpox no longer represents a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. I have accepted that advice. And I’m pleased to declare that mpox is no longer a Global Health Emergency," Tedros said.

The WHO issued the emergency declaration in July amid a global uptick in cases.

More than 87,000 cases and 140 deaths have been reported across 111 countries since January 2022, according to the WHO.

