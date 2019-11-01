Breaking News Emails
Ready-to-bake cookie dough made by global food giant Nestlé could contain bits of rubber, the company said Thursday in announcing a voluntary recall.
The cookie dough comes in 26 similarly named products such as "Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough," "Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub" and "M&M'S Everyday Cookie Dough."
"Nestlé USA is taking this action out of an abundance of caution after receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of these products," according to a company statement. "We have identified the source of the rubber and have already fixed the issue."
No one was been injured or sickened by the food mishap, according to Nestlé.
"We are working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on this voluntary recall and will cooperate with them fully," the company said.