The latest survey of autism in U.S. kids shows big variations from one state to another but add to evidence that autism is becoming steadily more common.

The survey shows a 15 percent rise in the number of children with autism in 2014 over 2012 — but the researchers caution that their findings are not representative of the country as a whole.

What they do show is that in states with good records and strong surveillance, autism is far more common than in states where it’s harder to gather health information.This, in turn, suggests that many kids are still not getting a diagnosis that could help them.

“With prevalence of autism spectrum disorder reaching nearly 3 percent in some communities and representing an increase of 150 percent since 2000, autism spectrum disorder is an urgent public health concern,” the researchers wrote in their report, published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC set up a national autism monitoring network to keep an eye on autism. It’s found a steady increase in autism diagnoses and the latest national estimate is that one in 68 U.S. kids have the disorder.

The new numbers from 11 states indicate that the number could be higher — one in 59 kids.

Autism spectrum disorder can range from mild symptoms to profound mental delays, debilitating repetitive behaviors and an inability to communicate. Genes have a strong influence and autism runs in families.