New coronavirus outbreak declared global public health emergency, WHO says

The outbreak of the new coronavirus was declared a global public health emergency on Thursday by the World Health Organization.
While nearly 99 percent of the 7,874 diagnoses have been limited to China, other cases have been diagnosed in 18 other countries, including the U.S.
And a growing number of countries, such as Germany, Japan and Vietman, are reporting limited person-to-person spread of the virus.
The WHO's director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the declaration is not a "vote of no confidence" in China, which has been widely praised for its transparency and work to control the outbreak.
Instead, Tedros said the WHO was acting to protect countries with fewer resources.
"Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems and which are ill-prepared to deal with it," he said.
Many outside experts were not surprised that the WHO made the official announcement for a global emergency, which is reserved for unusual and serious public health events that have the potential to spread disease worldwide.
"This declaration may make it easier to access and mobilize further funds for resource-poor countries, and promote the need for further global cooperation," Dr. Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton in England, said in a statement.
The designation has been used just a few times in recent years, including during the 2009 H1N1 pandemic; the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa; and the Zika virus epidemic in 2015-16.
In the U.S., six people have now been diagnosed with the new coronavirus: two each in Illinois and California, and one each in Arizona and Washington state.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first case of person-to-person transmission in the U.S. on Thursday, between a husband and wife in Chicago. Health officials said spread between such close contacts was not unexpected, and warned additional cases could pop up in the coming weeks.
The overall risk of spread in the U.S. remains low, officials said.
