U.S. plans major revamp of troubled organ transplant system

The federal government on Wednesday outlined a plan to revamp the nation's organ transplant system, which has been plagued by problems, including damaged or discarded organs and long wait times.

Around 104,000 people in the United States are on the waiting list for an organ transplant, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services. Seventeen people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.

The current system, experts say, is ineffective and usually benefits affluent white people who have the means to travel where organs are available.

"There are multiple problems that need to be addressed," said Dr. Stuart Knechtle, a general surgeon at the Duke University School of Medicine in Durham, North Carolina. “It’s clear that different groups of people by race and also by geographic location are served differently."

The plan — outlined by HRSA in a release — would nearly double the amount of funding the government agency receives from the U.S. to $67 million in the fiscal year 2024 to "modernize" the nation's transplant system.

The current system is outdated, based on a model from the 1980s, Knechtle said. Modernizing the system would provide patients with more timely information, empowering them to take more control over the transplant journey, he said. It would also help address equity issues, where people who should be referred for a transplant are overlooked or given access to care too late.

The U.S. government would also siphon away some of the responsibilities performed by the United Network for Organ Sharing, more commonly referred to as UNOS, to other outside organizations.

UNOS, a nonprofit organization based in Richmond, Virginia, has been the sole manager of the nation’s organ transplant system since 1986, when the federal government awarded the group a contract. The group has essentially operated as a monopoly, overseeing the system that gets donated organs to seriously ill patients.

UNOS did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The government's plan would also create an independent board of directors as well as produce an online dashboard that would give the public more information, including on organ retrieval, waitlist outcomes and demographic data on recipients.

The moves would create "transparency and accountability in the system," Carole Johnson, the administrator for HRSA, said in a statement.

“Every day, patients and families across the United States rely on the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network to save the lives of their loved ones who experience organ failure,” Johnson said.

Knechtle said he was "eager" for changes to be made to the system.

"I think there's been a great deal of criticism of the system. And we agree with those criticisms," he said.

In January, UNOS proposed its own series of reforms for improving the organ transplant system, including creating new tools that would help patients better navigate the donation and transplant process.

