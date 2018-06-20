Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Tune into NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt to see Dr. Grossman's journey back to the ER.

For Dr. Daniel Grossman and his close friend Ron Garber, biking has been their bond. It was their escape — their time to talk about life, love, even death. But during a mountain biking trip last Labor Day weekend, all of that changed in an instant.

On their final run in a northern Minnesota park, on a trail called Easy Street, Grossman took a fall, slamming him to the ground. He has no memory of how it happened.

“I went up a little hill,” he said. “The next thing I know I'm on the ground with people hovering above me."

Dr. Daniel Grossman, right, with his best friend and biking buddy, Ron Garber. Courtesy Dr. Daniel Grossman

Grossman, an ER doctor at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, couldn’t get up or feel his abdomen.

"I remember feeling a sort of band around my belly, sort of a numbness. And wondering if I could move my legs or if I could feel my legs."

He tried to move them, but nothing was happening.

A helicopter whisked Grossman away to the ER, where a scan revealed a shattered vertebrae, causing irreparable damage to his spinal cord. Grossman was devastated. He knew he would never walk again.

“I've seen enough of those in the past. I know what that means when I see it,” he said.

But Grossman's instinct to care for others would not be broken by the accident.

When he was lying on the ground waiting for the helicopter, he asked his friend Garber to call the hospital where he works. He was scheduled to cover a shift the next day for another doctor and he wanted to make sure it would still be covered.

Dr. Daniel Grossman Courtesy Dr. Daniel Grossman

When Grossman describes the immediate aftermath of the accident, he talks about the support he received from friends and family, who dropped everything to be at his side.

“It was a pretty amazing experience to be surrounded by love and compassion,” Grossman said. “Having friends who are unconditionally there, who will cry with you, is incredible.”

Back in the ER

He quickly came to terms with his new reality, resolving to be as independent and active as possible. “If you accept what's happened, your primary goal is to learn how to live the most amazing life that you can from a wheelchair,” he said.

Grossman has learned to do simple things on his own, like get out of bed, shower and get dressed. He even learned to drive again.