March 11, 2019, 8:42 PM GMT By Jane Weaver

This is why it's not safe to eat raw cookie dough, even if it's egg free.

Hometown Food Company has recalled select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products because they may be contaminated with salmonella. The flour products were sold at a limited number of stores, including Publix and Winn-Dixie, which posted the voluntary recall on its website. About 12,185 cases of flour were affected, according to the notice on the Publix website.

The decision was announced Monday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which posted the specific lot numbers on Twitter.

The affected flour comes in five-pound bags and has a "better if used by" date of April 2020. No illnesses have been reported, but the USDA warned consumer not to use it.

In January, General Mills issued a voluntary national recall of some of its bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour.

Uncooked flour can be contaminated with a variety of disease-causing germs, including E. coli. Eating raw dough or batter, whether for bread, cookies, pizza or tortillas, can cause illness, the Food and Drug Administration warns. Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and fever.

According to Publix, the products should be thrown away or returned to the store for a refund.