Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Police killings are cutting short the lives of more people of color, researchers reported Monday.

While just over half of people killed by police are white, Hispanics and African-Americans are on average younger, the researchers found. And people of black, Hispanic and Native American background are disproportionately killed by police, they reported.

“Police violence disproportionately impacts young people, and the young people affected are disproportionately people of color,” Anthony Bui of the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles and colleagues wrote.

They took a new approach to tallying the effects of police shootings and killings, calculating years of life lost. It’s a standard public health calculation, used to estimate the impact of diseases and injuries, they wrote in their report, published in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health.

“Years of life lost (YLLs) are the difference between an individual’s age at death and their corresponding standard life expectancy at age of death,” they wrote.