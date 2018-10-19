Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Ready-to-eat salads made by small suppliers across the country are being recalled because they might be contaminated with listeria or salmonella, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday.

Suppliers in Florida, California, Washington, Oregon and Texas have recalled mixed salads sold at retailers that include Trader Joe’s, Walmart, 7-Eleven and Whole Foods, the USDA said.

The USDA says makers of locally supplied, ready-made salads have recalled several batches because they may be contaminated with listeria or salmonella. USDA

No one has been reported sick. But suppliers of some of the ingredients have reported the salads may have been contaminated. All of the salads contain meat such as chicken or pork.

Some of the salads are bagged and some are in plastic kits, the USDA’s Food Safety Information Service (FSIS) said. A full list is on its website.

“There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the USDA said.

The concern is some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. The food safety group is urging people not to consume them. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” FSIS said.