Quaker Oats recalls two dozen more products due to salmonella risk

The Quaker Oats Co. is recalling 24 more products after recalling dozens of cereals, granola bars and snacks last month due to potential contamination with salmonella bacteria.

The products recalled Thursday include certain flavors of Cap’n Crunch and Oatmeal Squares cereals, additional types of Chewy granola bars, some Gatorade protein bars and more.

In total, more than 60 Quaker products have been recalled since Dec. 15 due to salmonella concerns. Many of the items are sold in multiple sizes or types of packaging.

The December recall included some batches of Quaker Chewy granola bars, Quaker granola cereals and snack boxes that contain those products. The latest recall adds to the list more Quaker Chewy bars and cereals, as well as Gamesa Marias Cereal, Munchies Munch Mix, Gatorade bars and Cap’n Crunch bars, cereals and instant oatmeals.

In an alert posted Thursday on the Food and Drug Administration website, Quaker said consumers should dispose of any recalled products, which are sold throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. The company is offering reimbursements — its product packaging usually includes a SmartLabel that allows consumers to scan a QR code to determine whether a product has been recalled.

As of Dec. 15, Quaker said it had not confirmed any illnesses related to the recalled products. The company has not publicly said whether any illnesses had been reported since then, and Quaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The recall does not include Quaker oats, instant oats, grits, oat bran, oat flour or rice snacks.

While foodborne illnesses are hard to track, salmonella most likely causes more than any other bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency estimates that there are more than 1 million foodborne cases of salmonella in the U.S. each year.

Earlier this month, the CDC announced that 24 people had been sickened from salmonella after consuming ready-to-eat charcuterie meats. And since October, more than 300 salmonella cases and nearly 130 hospitalizations have been linked to cantaloupes. The CDC currently advises people not to eat pre-cut cantaloupe unless they can be certain it came from a brand other than Malichita or Rudy.

Salmonella usually causes diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after eating a contaminated product. Some people may also develop nausea, vomiting or a headache. These symptoms typically resolve within four to seven days without antibiotics.

However, the infection can be more severe — and sometimes fatal — in children under 5, adults ages 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems.