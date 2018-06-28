Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Want to live the longest life you possibly can? The secret seems to be to just hang in there.

A study of the very oldest people alive in Italy shows that once they reached the age of 105, they were less likely to die right away than younger people.

It might seem counterintuitive, but there’s something about people who make it to super-ager status that keeps them alive. An international team of researchers thinks it might be evolution. People may be evolving to live longer, they report in the journal Science.

“The increasing number of exceptionally long-lived people and the fact that their mortality beyond 105 is seen to be declining … strongly suggest that longevity is continuing to increase over time and that a limit, if any, has not been reached,” the team, led by Elisabetta Barbi of Sapienza University of Rome, wrote.

Many groups have studied people who live to extreme old age and it is clear that genes are very important, with lifestyle coming in second.

But it’s difficult to study the very aged. For one thing, until recently it has been difficult to verify the birth dates of people more than 100 years old.

“Even in countries with reliable vital registration, age exaggeration is common among the oldest old,” they wrote.

Barbi’s team used verified data from Italy. “The project includes all individuals 105 and older in the period from 1 January 2009 to 31 December 2015,” they wrote. They collected birth certificates of the oldest, just to be sure.