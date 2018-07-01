Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Suicide rates are up by 30 percent across the nation since 1999, federal health officials reported Thursday.

And only about half the people who died by suicide had a known mental health condition, even though depression had been thought to be the major cause of suicide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

While many cases of mental illness may have been diagnosed, the CDC also noted that relationship stress, financial troubles and substance abuse were contributing to the trends.

"Suicide rates in the United States have risen nearly 30 percent since 1999, and mental health conditions are one of several factors contributing to suicide," the CDC researchers wrote in their report.

“From 1999 to 2015, suicide rates increased among both sexes, all racial/ethnic groups, and all urbanization levels."

The suicide of fashion designer Kate Spade, who died this week at age 55, and the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain , are capturing headlines and making people wonder if certain groups, such as middle-aged men and women, may be more at risk. They are.

"Middle-aged adults had the largest number of suicides and a particularly high increase in suicide rates. These findings are disturbing," said CDC principal deputy director Dr. Anne Schuchat.

But the CDC team found almost no group is exempt from the rise in suicide rates, except people over age 75.