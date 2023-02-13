CDC says teen girls are caught in an extreme wave of sadness and violence

Sexual attacks and other traumatic experiences have led to an unprecedented level of hopelessness and suicidal thoughts among America's young women, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday.
"Our teenage girls are suffering through an overwhelming wave of violence and trauma, and it’s affecting their mental health," said Kathleen Ethier, director of the CDC’s Division of Adolescent and School Health.
Results from the CDC's 2021 Youth Risk Behavior Survey show startling trends. Nearly 3 in 5 teen girls (57%) said they felt "persistently sad or hopeless." That's the highest rate in a decade. And 30% said they have seriously considered dying by suicide — a percentage that's risen by nearly 60% over the past 10 years.
"The numbers are unprecedented," Ethier said.
The survey, which has been conducted every other year for three decades, includes responses from 17,232 U.S. high school students.
Overall, more than 40% of boys and girls said that they'd felt so sad or hopeless within the past year that they were unable to do their regular activities, such as schoolwork or sports, for at least two weeks. When researchers looked at gender differences, girls were far more likely to report such feelings than boys.
"It was so striking to us, the consistency with which girls were faring more poorly than boys," Ethier said.
At least 52% of teenagers who identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual or questioning said they struggled with mental health. (The survey did not ask whether a person was transgender.)
LGBTQ+ kids "experience much more interpersonal stress from schools, from peers and from home, unfortunately," said Julie Cerel, a licensed psychologist and director of the Suicide Prevention & Exposure Lab at the University of Kentucky.
The CDC survey found that more than 1 in 5 such youth — 22% — had attempted suicide within the past year. Stigma and violence toward LGBTQ+ teenagers largely contributed to their poor mental health.
Indeed, a dramatic rise in violent behavior, targeting girls in particular, was a stark finding in the CDC report. One such assault received national attention this month when Adriana Kuch, 14, was attacked as she walked down a high school hallway in New Jersey. Video of the incident was posted online in an attempt to “make fun” of her, Kuch’s father said.
Kuch died by suicide days later.
Sexual violence, too, has risen among girls, with 1 in 5 saying they'd experienced it within the past year, the CDC said. More than 1 in 10, 14%, said they had been forced into having sex. That's a jump from 11% of teen girls who said they'd been sexually assaulted in 2019.
The survey also found that alcohol use continues to decline, with 23% of high school students saying they drank alcohol in the prior 30 days in 2021, compared with 39% in 2011. Only 16% said they currently use marijuana, compared with 23% in 2011. About 12% said they had ever misused prescription opioids, down from 14% in 2019 and 2017, the first year opioid use was included in the report.
The survey did not ask students about reasons for their feelings of sadness or thoughts of harming themselves. While anxiety and depression increased among teens during the pandemic, the trends, especially among girls, have been building for years.
The CDC report calls for more programs in schools, such as sex ed, to address the ongoing and growing mental health crisis. But Cerel said that, with limited funding, schools are ill equipped to do more.
"It's a lot to ask schools with teachers who are underpaid and not necessarily trained" to address the wave of mental health problems," she said. "What we've been doing hasn't been working."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
