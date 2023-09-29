Thousands of cases of cantaloupe recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

Eagle Produce announced a voluntary recall of more than 6,500 cases of cantaloupes in 19 states and Washington D.C. due to potential salmonella contamination.

The company initiated the recall after the Food and Drug Administration conducted a test on cantaloupe in a distribution center, according to the FDA.

The Kandy brand whole cantaloupe involved in the recall have the UPC number code 4050 and lot codes 797901, 797900 and 804918, according to the FDA. They were distributed between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16 in various supermarkets in California, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, people with weakened immune systems and frail or older adults, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Symptoms of salmonellosis, an infection with the salmonella bacteria, include diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and fever. Symptoms typically begin between six hours and six days after infection, per the CDC, but some may not experience symptoms for weeks.

According to the CDC, children under five, adults over 65, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women are at the highest risk for severe infection.

There have been no reported illnesses as of Wednesday, the FDA said.

The FDA asks that customers who purchased the affected fruit should not eat it and dispose of them. Consumers with concerns about illness should contact a health care provider.

No other products or lot codes were said to be affected by the recall, according to the FDA, and the company is cooperating with the FDA.