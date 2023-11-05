Tyson is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of its dinosaur-shaped nuggets

Tyson Foods is recalling nearly 30,000 pounds of one of its products — dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets — after some consumers reported finding small metal pieces, the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

Tyson's Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties. U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service

The recall is specifically for the 29-ounce plastic bags of the product officially called Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties, the FSIS said in a release.

Approximately 29,819 pounds of the Fun Nuggets are impacted, according to the release.

The contaminated nuggets were made on Sept. 5, according to the release, and were shipped across the U.S. to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

There was one "minor oral injury," FSIS said, but no other reports of injuries or illnesses have been reported as a result of eating the nuggets.

FSIS is urging anyone who might be keeping a bag of the Fun Nuggets in the freezer to throw them out and to avoid eating them. The bags of nuggets can also be returned to the place of purchase, FSIS said.