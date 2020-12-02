The U.K. has become the first country to approve the use of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.Vaccinations are set to begin next week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said early Wednesday

“Help is on its way,” tweeted Hancock at 7 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET).

The U.S. pharma giant submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration on Nov. 20 for an emergency use authorization in the U.S.

The vaccine was found to be 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, the drugmaker said after clinical trials.