U.S. declares public health emergency over coronavirus

Starting Sunday, passengers flying to the U.S. from Hubei province in China will be placed under a 14-day quarantine.

By Sara G. Miller

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar declared a public health emergency over the new coronavirus Friday.

Starting Sunday at 5 p.m. ET, all passengers on flights to the United States who have been in Hubei province in China in the last 14 days will be subject to up to 14 days of quarantine. The city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, is located in Hubei.

Any U.S. citizen who has been in the rest of mainland China will be actively screened at one of seven airports for risk and evidence of symptoms. If no symptoms are detected, the individuals will be allowed to complete their travel home and will be monitored by local health departments in isolation at home.

The seven airports are in New York, San Francisco, Seattle, Honolulu, Los Angeles, Chicago and Atlanta.

This is a developing story.

Sara G. Miller is the health editor for NBC News, Health & Medical Unit. She was previously the health editor at LiveScience.com.