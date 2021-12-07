FARMINGTON, N.M. — At the San Juan Regional Medical Center, there is a scribbled message on one of every three doors in the Intensive Care Unit: “Anointed by Father Tim.”

That means the patient inside has received last rites from a Catholic priest, and is not expected to survive. Every patient in the ICU has Covid, and is on a ventilator.

Almost two years into the Covid pandemic, amid yet another surge in hospitalizations, parts of the nation’s health-care system are still overwhelmed and understaffed, struggling to deal with a crush of cases among the unvaccinated.

No cases of the omicron variant of Covid have yet been reported here in northwestern New Mexico, but more than half the patients at the hospital have Covid, and the ICU is at more than twice its licensed capacity.

The most recent spike in Covid patients requiring intensive care is happening at the same time hospitals around the country are facing acute staff shortages, a long-term trend made worse by the punishing conditions of the pandemic.

But this week, the staff at San Juan is being supplemented by Navy physicians, nurses, and support staff on loan from the Department of Defense, and by teams from the Department of Health and Human Services National Disaster Medical Assistance System.

The National Disaster Medical Assistance System has been a key emergency stopgap for U.S. hospitals. Like the National Guard, its teams typically deploy in response to natural disasters like hurricanes or earthquakes when medical resources are overwhelmed. But since early 2020, they have been setting up in hospitals and other facilities on over 700 “missions” in 38 states and U.S. territories. The teams have been on constant rotation to ensure access to medical care, most have been deployed multiple times — some as many as 10 times since the start of the pandemic.

The U.S. military has also stepped in to fill the staff shortages. Since the delta variant emerged in the U.S. this summer, more than 400 military medical personnel from the Army, Navy, and Air Force have been deployed to help treat Covid patients in civilian hospitals in nine states.

San Juan’s CEO is blunt. Without this federal assistance, he says, the hospital would face “a clinical catastrophe.”

“The acuity and the number of ICU level patients we have has created a need for these external resources that is just beyond description,” said Jeff Bourgeois.

The federal support, he says, is “absolutely critical to our ability to survive this.”

Bourgeois said his facility is in the midst of it longest and most intense Covid hospitalization surge since the onset of the pandemic. San Juan serves a largely rural four-county area with a high Native American and Latino population, and low incomes and preexisting conditions are common. All seven of the state’s regional hub hospitals, including San Juan, are well over their licensed ICU capacity, according to Bourgeois.

San Juan ICU nurse Heather Robinson said that some days, “It felt like I was in a movie. It did not seem real.”

Robinson admitted the first Covid patient to San Juan’s ICU in March 2020, but says this current surge of cases is the most distressing, as all ages are affected.

The current flood of patients is being driven by the unvaccinated. In the past month, 81 percent of Covid hospitalizations at San Juan — and 91 percent of Covid ICU admissions — are individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

The fatality rate is similar. Out of 17 hospitalized patients who died from Covid, only one was fully vaccinated.

An ongoing labor crisis

Shortages of hospital staff — especially shortages of those with ICU experience — have placed an additional burden on medical systems. The San Juan Regional Medical Center’s costs for outside staffing have increased 373 percent over the past year, and could only be covered because of federal funding.

The staffing situation at San Juan mirrors a national trend. An analysis by Premier, Inc., a health-care technology company that works with more than 4,400 hospitals and health-care systems, found that turnover in high-stress departments like intensive care is up nearly 45 percent compared to the 2019 pre-pandemic baseline, while overall turnover is up nearly 23 percent across nursing departments. On average, more than one in three clinical team members has left a job since the pandemic began.

“The first wave [of shortages] was all about supplies, from masks to drugs,” Premier CEO Mike Alkire told NBC News. “The second wave has been all about staffing and labor and ensuring that there are enough caregivers for all of the patients.”

“I talk to hospital leaders across the country each day. The exasperation I hear in their voices is so hard to describe. But it comes through loud and clear. To deal with surges in Covid patients, after all the other pandemic-related issues they have been dealing with — and have it compounded by the ongoing labor crisis — is beyond the pale.”

Bobbie O’Connell, a team commander leading the National Disaster Medical System team sent to New Mexico for a two-week mission, said that even with the extra federal staff, hospitals are still stretched thin.

“Covid is still very much here. It’s still hitting communities very hard, especially in the unvaccinated populations. … These are very bad, very sad situations that often times don’t have a very good ending.”