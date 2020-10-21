Volunteer in AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil

Clinical trials for the drugmaker's vaccine remain on hold in the United States.
Image: FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sao Paulo
An employee is seen at the Reference Center for Special Immunobiologicals of the Federal University of Sao Paulo where the trials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine are conducted, in Sao Paulo on June 24, 2020.Amanda Perobelli / Reuters file
By Sara G. Miller

A volunteer in AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial has died in Brazil, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Anvisa, Brazil's health authority, received information from an investigation into the death.

AstraZeneca's phase 3 clinical trial was put on hold in early September after a study participant in the United Kingdom developed a spinal cord injury. The trials have since resumed in the U.K. as well as in Brazil, though they remain on hold in the U.S.

The vaccine candidate is being developed with the University of Oxford.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Follow NBC HEALTH on Twitter & Facebook.

Sara G. Miller

Sara G. Miller is the health editor for NBC News, Health & Medical Unit. 