Volunteer in AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil

A volunteer in AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine trial has died in Brazil, Reuters reported Wednesday.

Anvisa, Brazil's health authority, received information from an investigation into the death.

AstraZeneca's phase 3 clinical trial was put on hold in early September after a study participant in the United Kingdom developed a spinal cord injury. The trials have since resumed in the U.K. as well as in Brazil, though they remain on hold in the U.S.

The vaccine candidate is being developed with the University of Oxford.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

