What full FDA approval could change about Covid vaccination

As pressure mounts on the Food and Drug Administration to grant formal approval to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine, doctors and public health experts across the country say it’s still unclear what impact, if any, such approval would have for patients and providers.

One hope is that full approval could convince those who are vaccine hesitant that the shot is safe. A June survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, for example, found that 3 in 10 unvaccinated adults would be more likely to get the shot if one of them received FDA approval.

“People are going to see full approval and they are going to feel much more confident in taking the vaccine,” said Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director for the Institute of Global Health at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine.

Murphy said that some of the lack of confidence in a vaccine that’s only received emergency use authorization lies in a misunderstanding of what that type of authorization means.

“It does not mean it’s experimental. All the experimental work has been done,” he said.

Others agreed that FDA approval could give some people a confidence boost, but cautioned that the overall effect will likely be small.

“I don’t think it’s going to have much change at all,” said Dr. Ada Stewart, president of the American Academy of Family Physicians and a community clinic doctor in Columbia, South Carolina. “Maybe it will increase confidence,” she added.

Dr. Jesse Goodman, an infectious disease specialist at Georgetown University Medical Center, said there’s too much misinformation driving vaccine hesitancy to change most opinions.

“I think maybe on the perception side, some people who felt this was an extremely or quickly developed product, only developed for emergency use — there might be some people who have more confidence,” Goodman said. “Although, I wouldn’t overestimate that.”

Indeed, the same Kaiser Family Foundation survey also found that two-thirds of adults, including many of those who were unvaccinated, believed that all three vaccines available in the U.S. were either already approved, or were unsure if they have been or not.

Still, public health experts say full approval could also help companies and cities with vaccine mandates, which are becoming more common but are still surrounded by some controversy.

"I think a lot of large enterprises, public and private, are waiting for approval to mandate vaccines for students and employees,” said Peter Pitts, president of the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, a nonprofit advocacy group, and a former FDA associate commissioner.

And there are other more concrete changes that come with a full FDA approval.

One is the ability to prescribe the medication “off label” — a common practice where doctors prescribe an approved drug for an unapproved use. For example, the diabetes drug Metformin is sometimes prescribed for weight loss because one of the medication’s side effects is that it lowers a person’s appetite.

It’s a practice that’s legal under FDA guidelines, as long as the patient’s doctor judges that “it is medically appropriate for their patient.”

Off-label use is not allowed for drugs granted emergency use authorization, however. Under an EUA, the medication can be used only in the specific circumstances outlined in the authorization.

So, could full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine open the door for doctors to give booster doses to certain fully vaccinated adults, or even vaccinate children under 12?

Experts say, technically, yes. But should they? That’s more complicated.

“As an approved product, like all medical products, it can be used off label at the discretion of a health care provider and the patient,” said Goodman, who is also a former FDA chief scientist and former director of the agency’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. “But that could have some complicated effects.”

Goodman said there’s little safety data available yet when it comes to Covid booster shots, so doctors would be taking a risk.

“I think most would follow the recommended approvals from the FDA and what’s been recommended by the [Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices],” he said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s panel of independent advisors that helps set vaccination guidelines. “But clearly not all. There are people who get strong beliefs or if a patient or family member pressures a doctor, they may say OK. It does open the door for some problematic uses.”

The FDA declined to comment on using approved vaccines off label for boosters, but spokeswoman Abigail Capobianco said in a statement: “Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time. FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary.”

Even more concerning is that doctors may give the vaccine off label to children under 12, a group that is still being studied, Pitts said.

“When you use a vaccine off label, you’re playing with fire because you don’t have the data and that’s not a good idea,” Pitts said, adding that when medications are used for an unapproved use, there’s typically already some supporting data available.

“Vaccinating anybody without data to support that decision is a risky proposition and it shouldn’t happen,” he said.

But anecdotal reports suggest it’s already happening, particularly among fully vaccinated adults seeking an additional dose. On Twitter, Dr. Eric Topol, a physician-scientist at Scripps Research in California, said that he’s seeing the start of “booster-mania,” with people going to drug stores and lying about their vaccination status.

Besides the health risk, Murphy warns there could be a legal risk.

Murphy said since the U.S. government purchased all of Pfizer’s doses, it technically owns them. Patients trying to get a third dose or doctors giving boosters by tricking the system could actually be committing fraud.

“If the vaccine is technically owned by the U.S. government, then that’s fraud,” he said. “You’re defrauding the government. But if Pfizer sells to private offices, then there’s nothing they can do.”

