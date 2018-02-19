Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Women are twice as likely as men to be depressed, a new survey finds.

In any given two-week period, about 8 percent of Americans report they are depressed.

The new data from the National Center for Health Statistics finds there has not been a significant worsening of depression in the U.S. over the past decade. But it shows giant disparities in who suffers from depression.

And a second study found that most of these people are not getting treatment.

“Women were almost twice as likely as were men to have had depression,” the team at NCHS, part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wrote. Between 2013 and 2016, 5.5 percent of men reported having had symptoms of depression, compared to 10.4 percent of women.

There were big variations depending on ethnicity and income.

“Depression was lower among non-Hispanic Asian adults, compared with Hispanic, non-Hispanic black, or non-Hispanic white adults,” the researchers wrote.

“Overall, non-Hispanic Asian adults had the lowest prevalence of depression (3.1 percent) compared with Hispanic (8.2 percent), non-Hispanic white (7.9 percent), and non-Hispanic black (9.2 percent) adults.”