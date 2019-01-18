Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Jan. 18, 2019, 5:20 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

Perdue on Thursday recalled more than 68,000 pounds of gluten-free chicken nuggets because they may contain wood.

Nearly 50,000 bags of frozen, fully cooked Simply Smart organic gluten-free chicken breast nuggets are being recalled, according to Perdue.

The "best by" date on the bags is Oct. 25, 2019, and the UPC Bar Code is 72745-80656, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), which said the product was shipped to stores nationwide.

The wood has been discovered by three consumers who contacted Perdue to complain, according to FSIS. Perdue contacted FSIS about the reports on Thursday and voluntarily recalled the product.

No one has reported adverse reactions after eating the nuggets, FSIS said.

Jeff Shaw, Perdue's Vice President for Quality Assurance, said in a statement that the company believes the wood discoveries were "an isolated incident," and recalling all of the packages was "out of an abundance of caution."