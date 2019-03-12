Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 12, 2019, 9:19 PM GMT By Jane Weaver

The Food and Drug Administration approved a new generic of the heart medicine valsartan on Tuesday. The FDA said it had made review of the drug a priority to help relieve recent shortages caused by multiple recalls over concerns that the medication may be contaminated with a cancer-causing chemical.

A number of generic valsartan products sold in the U.S., used to treat high-blood pressure, have been found to be tainted with trace amounts of the chemical NDEA or NDMA, N-nitrosodimethylamine, which the FDA has classified as a “probable human carcinogen.”

While the risk to individual patients from the tainted batches is low, the newly approved valsartan product does not contain NDMA or NDEA, the FDA said in a statement.

The approval of the generic, called Diovan, was granted to Alkem Laboratories.

The FDA has a comprehensive list of recalled drugs.