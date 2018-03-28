Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A rare genetic mutation may provide a clue to sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, according to a new study by a group of researchers from the US and UK.

The genetic mutations that impair breathing muscles were found to be more common in children who died of SIDS than healthy babies, according to Dr. Michael Ackerman, co-author of the study and professor of genomics and heritable cardiovascular diseases in sudden death at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

The study, published Wednesday in The Lancet, looked at mutations in the SCN4A gene, which is vital to normal lung development. Mutations in this gene are associated with a range of genetic neuromuscular disorders that affect muscle tone, movement and function, which can lead to life-threatening pauses in breathing and spasms of the vocal cords.

“Our study is the first to link a genetic cause of weaker breathing muscles with sudden infant death syndrome, and suggests that genes controlling breathing muscle function could be important in this condition,” says co-author Professor Michael Hanna, of the MRC Centre for Neuromuscular Diseases and UCL Institute of Neurology and National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London.

Typically, these mutations are rare — they were found in fewer than five people in every 100,000 — but mutations of this kind were found in four of the 278 children who had died of sudden infant death syndrome, compared to none of the 729 healthy babies. However, the doctors were clear that it's not the sole cause of SIDS and even babies who don't have the mutation may still be at risk.