April 25, 2019, 8:03 PM UTC By Felix Gussone, MD and Jane Weaver

On Monday, officials in Clark County in Washington state are expected to declare the measles outbreak there over, NBC News has confirmed. It has been 42 days since the last confirmed measles case in the county, and public health officials are not currently investigating any suspected infections.

The announcement is conditioned on there being no new infections reported over the weekend.

Since January, there have been 73 confirmed cases, mostly children under 10. The incubation period for the highly contagious respiratory disease is seven to 21 days. "We wanted to wait for two full incubation periods," a spokesperson for the Clark County public health department told NBC News.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported this week that measles cases in the U.S. have reached the highest number since the disease was eliminated in 2000.