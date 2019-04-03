Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 3, 2019, 3:03 PM GMT By Shamard Charles, M.D.

The Food and Drug Administration warned Wednesday that some people may have an increased risk of seizures after using e-cigarettes.

“We have reports indicating that some people who use e-cigarettes, especially youth and young adults, are experiencing seizures following their use,” said FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb in a statement.

Since 2010 the FDA has received 35 reports of seizures among e-cigarettes users in teens between 2010 and early 2019. It's not clear that vaping is solely responsible for the side effect — some of the seizures occurred in people who were vaping for the first time or were using other drugs at the same time or may have been triggered by an underlying medical condition.

“We can't yet say for certain that e-cigarettes are causing these seizures. We're sharing this early information with the public because as a public health agency, it's our job to communicate about potential safety concerns associated with the products we regulate that are under scientific investigation by the agency,” the agency said in the statement.

Most vaping products contain varying levels of nicotine. Some e-cigarettes such as Juul are designed to deliver nicotine quickly, so that users, especially teens, may be getting more than they realize. Nicotine poisoning can cause seizures, convulsions, vomiting and brain injury. In the past the FDA has received reports that of potentially fatal nicotine poisoning in infants and children who swallowed nicotine-containing solutions.

Last year the FDA issued a mandate to strictly limit the sales of flavored e-cigarette products to only tobacco and vape shops in an effort to keep them out of the hands of children and teenagers. Juul products in particular offer a much higher dose of nicotine than traditional burned cigarettes, making the potential side effects unpredictable.

The FDA is asking consumers to report any instance of seizures or health incidents experienced with e-cigarettes or any tobacco product to their Safety Reporting Portal.