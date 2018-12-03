Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

/ Source: Associated Press

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s health commissioner says it’s possible the source of a viral infection that killed 11 children at a long-term care facility may never be known.

Dr. Shereef Elnahal testified before a state Senate legislative committee Monday.

Elnahal said the adenovirus that led to the deaths at the Wanaque (WAHN’-uh-kyew) Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell could have come from a visitor.

The children at the facility all had serious underlying health conditions.

Elnahal said his staff found “infection control deficiencies” at the facility. He also said it took the facility nearly a month to completely separate healthy and affected patients, due to a lack of space.

Representatives of the facility were invited to Monday’s hearing but didn’t attend.