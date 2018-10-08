Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Pete Davidson doesn’t think Kanye West should be ashamed of taking psych meds for his mental health issues. And he’s right.

In this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live,” Davidson, the cast member who has talked openly about his own struggles with mental health, urged West to take his psychiatric medication following his recent political rant on an earlier episode.

“Take ’em,” Davidson said. “There’s no shame in the medicine game. I’m on ’em. It’s great."

In an off-air politically themed rant to an uncomfortable audience after the taping of the Sept. 29 season premiere of "SNL," West claimed to be his "real" self, boasting that he had not taken what many presumed to be his psychiatric medication.

This was not the first time West has admitted skipping his medication. In May, West called American slavery “a choice” in an interview for "TMZ Live," claiming then that he had not been compliant.

Some doctors applauded Davidson’s plea to the 41-year-old Chicago rapper, saying how important it is to end the stigma around mental illness, including the the need to take mood-stabilizing prescription medication.

“I think it’s extraordinarily helpful for anyone with a platform to normalize mental health issues and the importance of taking mediation,” said Dr. Taylor Preston, director of ambulatory psychiatry and an associate professor of psychiatry at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

West, who has been open about having bipolar disorder, is one of many patients who choose not to take their medication regularly. The reasons include side effects, the cost of the medication and the medication's failure to work. iWest has not explained why he stops.