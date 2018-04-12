Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Mariah Carey’s revelation of bipolar disorder — a condition that was first diagnosed in 2001 — may help others with the condition to share their experience as well, experts say.

Many patients keep their diagnosis a secret, fearing personal and career fallout because of the stigma attached to mental illness. That was certainly true of Carey who says she had been struggling in silence for over a decade.

"Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me,” she told People Magazine. “I was so terrified of losing everything. I convinced myself the only way to deal with this was to not deal with this.”

Carey was diagnosed with bipolar II, a less severe of the disorder which is characterized by dramatic mood swings from highs — called hypomania — to lows, or depression.

It’s estimated that 4.4 percent of adults in America will experience bipolar disorder, formerly known as manic depression, at some point in their lives, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Bipolar disorder can be an elusive disorder for doctors to identify because the symptoms can vary widely and often be masked or exacerbated by other factors such as concurrent drug use or remission of symptoms.

Stigma makes it even more difficult for people to get help.

“The average length of time between a person’s first episode and getting the correct diagnosis is eight years,” said Kay Redfield Jamison, a professor of psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and author of “Touched with Fire: Manic-Depressive Illness and the Artistic Temperament.”

“Given that bipolar disorder most often hits in late adolescence or in the early 20s, that’s a very large chunk of life,” Jamison said.