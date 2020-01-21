Nine-year-old Kristen, four-year-old Brynn and six-year-old Harlow pose on the trampoline in their backyard in Charleston, W.Va. All three children were adopted from foster care, and were either born dependent on opioids, or exposed to the drugs in utero. The opioid epidemic has pushed thousands of West Virginian children into the foster care system. Today, more than 7,000 children are in state care, a 71 percent increase over the past decade.

Hannah Rappleye / NBC News