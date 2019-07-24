Breaking News Emails
In a major reversal, the Food and Drug Administration announced today they are asking breast implant maker Allergan to recall its textured implants after the agency found a higher risk of cancer linked to those devices.
The move comes after 38 countries already banned the implant because of the higher risk of breast implant associated-anaplastic large cell lymphoma, or BIA-ALCL, a cancer of the immune system.
Woman warns of breast implant with link to cancerJuly 22, 201905:37
“Although the overall incidence of BIA-ALCL appears to be relatively low, once the evidence indicated that a specific manufacturer’s product appeared to be directly linked to significant patient harm, including death, the FDA took action to alert the firm to new evidence indicating a recall is warranted to protect women’s health,” said FDA principal deputy commissioner Dr. Amy Abernethy in a statement.
The FDA today also updated the number of cases to date. Worldwide, there is now a total of 573 cases. 33 women have died.
Last November, NBC News, along with its partner the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, found that BIA-ALCL is an emerging risk for women with textured implants.
In March, the FDA said BIA-ALCL is most likely caused by textured breast implants, which have a suede-like coating. But the agency stopped short of taking the implants off the market, noting it wanted to continue studying the disease and tracking cases. It’s estimated that of the 400,000 women who get breast implants each year, about one in 10 has textured implants.