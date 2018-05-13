Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

At 29, athletic, healthy and pregnant, Tara Hanson and her husband, Ryan, were expecting a normal delivery of their first child.

Throughout her pregnancy, the special education teacher from Tinton Falls, New Jersey, was careful about her diet and prenatal care. And there were no problems during the delivery of Hanson’s baby boy, Brandon.

The new parents were elated. But within hours, Tara felt feverish and fatigued. Her symptoms didn’t ring alarms with her doctors — she was considered a healthy postpartum patient — and she was discharged from the hospital. A day and a half later, Tara woke up and told her husband: “Something isn’t right. I have to go back to the doctor.”

She was admitted to the hospital, but it was too late. On March 31, 2011, six days after she gave birth, Hanson died from an infection.

“Tara was the only person who knew something was wrong, and her complaints just kept falling on deaf ears,” said her husband. “Everyone assumed that the pain she described was to be expected because she just had a baby.”

Tara Hansen was active and healthy throughout her pregnancy, joking that she craved spinach and mushrooms over ice cream. Courtesy Ryan Hansen

Despite a low-risk pregnancy, Hanson became one of the approximately 700 women across the US who die each year as a result of pregnancy or pregnancy-related complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation. The U.S. maternal death rate is the highest in the developed world, six times that of Finland. These devastating statistics, which have made national headlines in the last year, are prompting changes in maternal medicine.

In April, the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology released sweeping new guidelines for postpartum care — urging doctors, patients and insurance companies to focus on “the fourth trimester” by giving new mothers personalized visits to assess physical and mental health.

And on Mother's Day, New York-Presbyterian/Columbia Hospital is opening The Mothers Center, the first-of-its-kind center focused on care for all kinds of maternal complications, especially for high-risk women with heart disease, diabetes or autoimmune diseases.

At least 60 percent of childbirth-related deaths are preventable, says Dr. Mary D’Alton, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at New York Presbyterian and Columbia University Medical Center.

Under D’Alton’s guidance at the Mothers Centers, doctors and nurses get special simulation training to recognize warning signs and quickly treat new mothers for postpartum hemorrhage, one of the most common causes of maternal deaths.

Leading Underlying Causes of Pregnancy-Related Deaths Roque Ruiz / CDC Foundation

In the simulation, medical teams, including a primary provider and nurses, practice on a doll, who can be commanded to say “I feel faint” and can change frequency of how often “she” blinks. The doctors and nurses learn to spot the earliest signs of an emergency and control bleeding.

“So when we do have these situations in real patients, we’ve had the opportunity to walk through the steps, to prepare ourselves,” says Dr. Dena Goffman, chief of obstetrics, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center.