More than three weeks after a tank failure at a fertility center in Cleveland, the University Hospitals Fertility Center is now saying 4,000 frozen eggs and embryos were lost — twice the number the hospital initially reported.

A multicelled human embryo made 2.5 days after leaving the womb. An embryo can be frozen and stored for decades. AP

Nearly 1,000 patients of the University Hospitals Fertility Center were sent letters Tuesday apologizing once more and acknowledging some of the reasons a storage tank failed. The hospital is now blaming human error for the loss of those frozen eggs and embryos, some of which had been stored for decades.

In the letter from University Hospitals Fertility Center, patients received the crushing news that it’s unlikely that any of the frozen eggs and embryos are viable. The letter also confirms that the remote alarm system on the tank — which should have alerted an employee to temperature swings — was shut off during the weekend of March 3. It was during that time the temperature in the tank began to rise, destroying the thousands of frozen eggs and embryos.

"We don’t know who turned off the remote alarm nor do we know how long it was off, but it appears to have been off for a period of time," the letter states. "We are still seeking those answers."

At the same time, NBC News has uncovered a history of malfunctions in other tanks from the same manufacturer.

Despite 11 miscarriages, Wendy and Rick Penniman had two healthy children with the help of University Hospitals Fertility Center. But now, there’s no hope of using their frozen embryos to have a third child.

“It's devastating, I think, for us, but it's more devastating because it's taking something away from our kids,” said Wendy Penniman, 41.

Wendy and Rick Penniman and their children, Beau and Molly Kate. Wendy had three embryos frozen after IVF that were stored at the University Hospitals Fertility Center. Courtesy Nicole Lynn

Christina and Marc Ellis wanted to use their two remaining embryos at the center to give their daughter, now 2, a sibling.

"I don't know if I can go through the whole process again. And what's the outcome gonna be?" Christina Ellis told NBC News.

Both couples are now suing. So are at least 16 other sets of plaintiffs, all claiming negligence and breach of contract.

History of malfunctions

And there may be an underlying technical problem — one that’s happened before.

An NBC News investigation has found the manufacturer of this particular storage tank, Custom Biogenic Systems, has a history of previous malfunctions dating back almost 15 years.

In 2003, Rachel Southwood’s husband Andrew had sperm frozen in the UK after he was diagnosed with cancer. The Tauton, England, couple had one child and hoped they would be able to have another.

“He gave the sample and as far as we were aware, we would potentially be able to have more children,” Southwood said.

But less than a year later, the freezer storing his sperm malfunctioned, rendering the sperm no longer viable. Andrew Southwood eventually died from cancer.

“They simply said that there had been a technical malfunction with the unit that was storing the sperm of my husband,” said Southwood, who was 30 when the malfunction occurred.

The University Hospital Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio. NBC News

In 2003, British regulators warned that freezers made by CBS, a Michigan company, had problems with their automatic filling mechanisms.

“The manufacturer is aware of 21 incidents” in the UK, regulators said.

“The alert was withdrawn,” according to a statement from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency to NBC News. “The UK supplier informed MHRA that 95% of the devices in the UK had been returned and upgraded. The other 5% were to be complete by 2006. Therefore, this issue should no longer be affecting the UK. No further reports have been received by MHRA since September 2005.”

But two years later, after the warning was first issued, a similar incident occurred in Gainesville, Florida. Up to 60 male patients, many with cancer, lost stored sperm when a tank made by the same manufacturer failed.

Experts estimate that there are a 500 clinics that specialize in assisted reproduction around the country, based on a 2015 report about the state of assisted reproduction by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That report included a list of 451 clinics that have provided them with data and 35 others that had not.