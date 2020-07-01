NBC NEWS TIPS

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Do you have a story to share with us? Did you witness something you think should be reported? Reach out to our journalists by sending in your news tip.

Below are some different ways that you can reach us. Each tool has its own security measures.

SecureDrop

This encrypted submission system operated by NBC News uses the Tor anonymity software to protect your identity, location and the information you send. Go here:

https://www.nbcnews.com/information/nbc-news-info/securedrop-n1232681

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a free messaging app owned by Facebook and built with end-to-end encryption. Send PDFs, documents, voice memos, photos or videos through this tool. Add us: +1-646-858-9310

Signal

Signal is another route you can take to send us information, it's free and open source messaging app that offers end-to-end encryption. Add us: +1-646-858-9310

Telegram

Just as with WhatsApp and Signal, Telegram lets you send secure messages, documents and multimedia, and you can send an unlimited amount of multimedia through this messaging app. The app also allow messages to self-destruct, removing the conversation after a set amount of time. Add us: +1-646-858-9310

Email

If you prefer to send an email instead, our address is tips@nbcuni.com

Mail

Tips c/o NBC News

30 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY, 10112

What type of news tip?

We're interested in any news that you think should be broadcast to a national and international audience. A good example is if you believe something unjust is happening in your city, state, or country and you have evidence and records to back up those claims.

***Please do not call or send personal comments, feedback or press releases through these channels.