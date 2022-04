In Their Court

In 1972, Title IX made gender discrimination illegal at schools receiving federal aid. Soon it became a powerful tool to start closing the gap in funding for collegiate sports. But in 2021, a viral video comparing the NCAA Men’s and Women’s basketball tournaments showed that a shocking gulf still exists. As Title IX turns 50, In Their Court tells the story of the rise of a powerhouse sport, and why so many issues of inequity persist—within and beyond women’s hoops.