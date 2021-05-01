Investigations
Inside the fight to change the family court system after custody dispute tragedies
Kathy Sherlock is pushing for new legislation to change the family court system after the death of her daughter, Kayden. Judge Ramona Gonzalez, a longtime family court judge, is part of a group offering training for judges who handle custody cases.
Capitol Police had warnings ahead of the Jan. 6 attack but didn't act, Senate report finds
The report found the Capitol Police command system broke down during the riot. One officer said a lieutenant asked via radio, "does anybody have a plan?"