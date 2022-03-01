U.S. ‘left behind’ 78,000 Afghan allies in chaotic withdrawal: NGO report

The United States has evacuated only about 3 percent of Afghans who worked for the American government and applied for special visas, leaving behind an estimated 78,000, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Afghans stuck in the Taliban-ruled country face increasingly desperate circumstances, the report by the nonprofit Association of Wartime Allies said.

“Their lives have been devastated by being left behind with seemingly no verifiable path to safety,” said the group, which helps Afghans who worked for the U.S. government during America’s 20-year-long war.

The Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About a decade ago, the U.S. government set up the special immigrant visa, or SIV, program to help resettle Afghans at risk due to their work for the U.S. military.

At the time of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August, there were about 81,000 Afghans who had applied for the visas, the report said.

Although tens of thousands of Afghans were evacuated in the final chaotic days of the U.S. presence, only 3,000 were applicants in the special immigrant visa program, the report said.

The Biden administration has yet to release an estimate of how many Afghan special immigrant visa applicants were evacuated from Afghanistan. Instead, it has referred to a larger pool of Afghans who were flown out and who were “eligible” or were “expected” to apply for the visas.

The report commended the U.S. for the evacuation of tens of thousands of Afghans in August but said “we must never lose focus on those left behind.”

President Joe Biden’s administration has come under fire for how it handled the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, with lawmakers from both parties and refugee advocates saying the White House failed to plan for a large-scale evacuation of Afghans who had risked their lives for the Americans over the course of the war.

According to a recently released military investigation, senior Biden administration officials failed to recognize the gravity of the situation as Taliban forces rapidly advanced from April to July, and were reluctant to prepare an evacuation.

The Biden administration has rejected the criticism, saying the president moved U.S. troops into the region in advance to help with the evacuation, and that military commanders at White House meetings did not raise objections to evacuation planning.

The Association of Wartime Allies report surveyed nearly 4,000 of the special immigrant visa applicants, and found that the Afghans are facing persecution and economic deprivation under the Taliban’s rule. In the six months since the U.S. military departed, nearly 30 percent said they have been imprisoned but were since released and 52 percent have been stopped and questioned.

Eighty-eight percent reported losing their job and 94 percent reported economic hardship, the report said. Over 70 percent of the Afghans said they had gone without food at least once in the last month, and nearly 20 percent said they went without meals 10 times in the previous month. The survey was conducted by phone, the group said.

Although the Taliban control the country’s airports, the U.S. needed to do more to eliminate bureaucratic red tape to help Afghans escape to safety, including funding more charter flights and expediting visas, the report said.

Kim Staffieri, co-founder of the Association of Wartime Allies, said the U.S. was still requiring Afghan applicants to get medical exams and in-person interviews for their visa requests, even though the U.S. Embassy in Kabul is closed.

Other Western governments have managed to bring out their Afghan partners with fewer bureaucratic obstacles, she said.

“Other countries are doing it. Why can’t we?” she said.