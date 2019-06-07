Listen up, working women! We know how difficult it can be to find a gym bag that meets your needs and looks professional enough to carry into the office. But don’t worry, we’ve rounded up the best bags that are as stylish as they are functional. From ones with wet and dry compartments, to duffels that can carry you into the weekend — these bags are sure to make your life easier.
This gym bag is not only cute enough for work, it’s more than perfect for your gym or yoga class too. It has specific holder for a yoga mat, as well as a zip-up pouch designed especially for your athletic shoes. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of room for a change of clothes, your laptop and even your healthy snacks to get you through the workday.
Not only is this bag gorgeous with a bold floral print, it has a ventilated side pocket that’s perfect for your gym shoes, a padded faux fur laptop pocket and magnetic leather handles. It also has an adjustable shoulder strap, and it’s made from a water-resistant fabric. You’ll seriously love carrying it throughout your workday.
If you’re more of a backpack person, this bag just may be your ideal choice. It’s sleek and professional, but it also has ventilated compartments that are perfect for your dirty gym clothes. The bag also has a padded laptop compartment that fits computers up to 15.6-inches, as well as lots of internal pockets that will help keep you organized.
No one will ever guess that this cutie doubles as a work and gym bag. It has two water bottle pockets, as well as a hidden phone pocket on the outside that’s super convenient. It also has four internal pockets, which makes it easy to find all your necessities. If you’re a yogi, this bag has you covered with a specific strap intended for your mat, as well as a lined internal laptop pocket. This bag will encourage you to stay active.
The best part about this bag is its fun color options. It also has a colorful, fun lining. The fabric is water resistant and it’s big enough to accommodate your shoes, laptop and a change of work clothes. It also comes in six bright color options, so you can choose the one that will coordinate the best with your work outfits.
Not only would this bag double as the perfect weekender, it’s separate zip pocket makes it perfect for the gym and your office. With the blue and white canvas stripes and faux leather, it looks super nautical and summery. An adjustable back strap even allows it to fit perfectly over the handle of your rolling suitcase.
This bag is made of high-quality nylon, making it durable and stylish. It’s also water-resistant and has two zipper pockets and two slip pockets, so it’s useful for carrying your laptop and sneakers. With an adjustable strap, it’s perfect for carrying as a cross body or shoulder bag.
While this bag may feel the closest to a typical gym bag, it’s so functional you won’t even mind. Plus, it comes in the most beautiful shiny powder pink. It has a ventilated shoe compartment, and separate compartments for dry and wet items. If your daily workout is swimming, this just might be the bag for you.
This bag has a beautiful print and is very functional. It also comes in four unique patterns, has a separate side container for shoes and features an exterior pocket that’s perfect for storing your keys or phone.
This floral bag has a unique and modern look. It’s sure to impress in the locker room and in your office. At only 16-inches wide, it’s designed to fit inside gym lockers as well as desk drawers. It has tons of storage compartments, durable zippers and an adjustable shoulder strap.