By Daniela Pierre-Bravo

It’s the start of a new year, and for many people that means vowing to make positive changes in their lives. Unfortunately, 80 percent of New Year’s resolutions fail by February, according to U.S News & World Report.

So how do you make your New Year’s resolutions stick? Sometimes a little retail therapy can help. Whether it’s being more active, increasing your productivity at work or spending more quality time with those around you (or yourself!), here are some items that will help you achieve your goals.

Know Your Value editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, Know Your Value does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Bloom Daily Planners 2019, $28.95 on Amazon

Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution is to…stay organized

Why I love it: Aside from the weekly and monthly breakdowns, these planners include a vision board — a must have to keep big picture goals at the top of your mind. The agenda features inspirational quotes with an easy-to-follow format for planning throughout the year.

Sunday Riley Good Genes, $105 on Amazon

Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution is … to have a healthy glow

Why I love it: There’s nothing more time consuming and discouraging than having to buy tons of makeup to cover up bad skin. This product is a one-stop shop to keep your skin glowing. It helps brighten hyperpigmentation and helps to deal with pesky texture issues by instantly plumping your skin. You’ll find yourself using less products and will quickly see a noticeable difference. You’ll also get back some extra time in the mornings. And we can all use more of that!

Instant Pot, $99.95 on Amazon

Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution is … to (quickly!) cook more at home

Why I love it: For those who dread the kitchen after a long work day, or simply don’t have the time to make an elaborate meal, this product will change your life. Not only is there minimal prep time, it cooks complete meals — and you don’t have to think twice about the time settings. You can make anything from rice, pasta or chicken with a click of a button and in less time that you would in a regular pan. For example, one of my favorite recipes is this butternut squash macaroni and cheese from With Love From Kat, and it cooks in just 15 minutes!

Ouai Dry Shampoo, $13.89 on Amazon

Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution is … to maximize your getting ready time

Why I love it: Whether you’re gearing up for your next presentation, going to an important meeting or finally negotiating that raise, you want to make sure you feel your best inside and out. If you don’t have a lot of time to get ready, or just want to add an extra boost of confidence, this dry shampoo will do the trick. Not only does it neutralize product build-up and give volume, it won’t leave those pesky white spots that other dry shampoos leave.

Sam Edelman Bowden Boots, $104.95 on Amazon

Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution is … to make your winter commute easier

Why I love it: If you are looking for a less painful commute during these cold winter months, these boots are perfect for the on-the-go woman. They have faux fur lining which keeps you extra warm and are rain and snow proof.

EARN IT!: Know Your Value and Grow Your Career, in Your 20s and Beyond, $16.99 on Amazon

Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution is … to move up in your career

Why I love it: If you’re just entering the workforce, want to sharpen your advocating and negotiating skills or feel stuck in your current role, this book will help you achieve your career goals. This book was written by Mika Brzezinski and I and is on pre-sale now. You’ll find tons of advice for young women who want to move up in today’s working world.

Tatcha Blotting Papers, $12 on Amazon

Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution is … to finally get a good head shot

Why I love it: Whether it’s headshot day in the office or an industry event that calls for impromptu photos after a long day, these oil blotting sheets are perfect to get rid of excess oil. They do a great job leaving your skin matte but don’t over dry your skin in the process.

Blu Monaco Pink Desk Accessories for Women-5 Piece Desk Organizer, $29.97 on Amazon

Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution is to … de-clutter

Why I love it: A clean, clutter-free desk makes for a more productive day. These stylish office organizers make it easy to house all your important office supplies in one place. You can use it on your desk at work, home office or any other place that could use more storage.

Hallmark Thank You Cards Assortment, $11.99 on Amazon

Amazon

If your New Year’s resolution is to … show more gratitude

Why I love it: If you’ve just finished an interview, networking event or coffee meet up, there’s no better way to follow up than sending a handwritten thank you card. Think ahead and stock up on these cards so you have plenty on hand. I love the simple, yet elegant, design. They are sure to make your recipient thankful that you took the time to write a note instead of simply sending an email.

Oros Apparel: Women Discovery Leggings, $95 on Orosapparel.com

Oros

If your New Year’s resolution is … to get or stay fit

Why I love it: I’m all about 2019 #fitnessgoals but everyone knows cold weather can make curling up on the couch the more attractive option. These leggings have SOLARCORE insulation and will keep you warm and motivated to get outside and stay active. You can even wear them under a shell pant for better protection against the cold if you’re doing outdoor activities. Oros also offers parkas and quarter zips that offer the same insulation technology that keeps you warm but doesn’t add bulk to your clothing.

Daniela Pierre-Bravo is Know Your Value's millennial contributor. Read more about her here. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

