March 7, 2019, 12:19 AM GMT By Amanda Hayes

March is here, and that means the official start of Women’s History Month. Although the Know Your Value community celebrates women all-year long, this month we are taking extra time to reflect on some of the individuals and stories that paved the way for future generations of women.

Below are 10 books about women who were written by women. From politicians to mathematicians, both fiction and non-fiction, these ladies changed the world for the better. We hope that by reading about these women’s journeys, you’ll be inspired and see yourself in their perseverance and strength.

Know Your Value editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, Know Your Value does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

1. “Becoming” by Michelle Obama

Read this if … you love Michelle Obama’s famous mantra: “when they go low, we go high” and want to know the story behind it.

In a nutshell ... Michelle Obama shares her experiences and achievements, both in and out of the White House, that have made her who she is today. She recounts those impactful stories from childhood, to dating the future president of the United States, to becoming the first African-American First Lady.

2. “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey” by Kamala Harris

Read this if … you’re brushing up on your knowledge of 2020 Presidential candidates.

In a nutshell … You may be hearing a lot lately about California Senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris. In her memoir, she explores the truths she has learned in her own life and career and how this can be applied to the United States as a whole.

3. “Freedom Is an Inside Job” by Zainab Salbi

Read this if… you’re feeling introspective.

In a nutshell … Humanitarian and founder of Women for Women International, Zainab Salbi, is known as a change-maker. Drawing from her story of self-discovery and healing, she shows the reader that “if we want to change the world, we must begin with ourselves.”

4. “I Am Malala: The Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban” by Malala Yousafzai

Read this if… you want to be empowered, regardless of age or obstacles.

In a nutshell … Malala Yousafzai is the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and a global symbol of peaceful protest. The memoir recounts her recovery journey from Pakistan to New York, and how the hope of education and family helped her to overcome insurmountable odds.

5. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

Read this if … you’re looking for a true classic (even if you’ve already read it a dozen times).

In a nutshell … This Civil-War era story follows sisters Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy March as they grow up and experience great love and loss. “Little Women” is inspired by the author’s childhood and its theme of sisterhood is timeless.

6. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover

Read this if … you’re a life-long learner.

In a nutshell … This coming-of-age memoir shares the story of one young woman’s fight for education. Growing up without formal education, in a family of survivalists in the mountains of Idaho, she took it upon herself to seek knowledge and achieve her academic goals and beyond.

7. “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood

Read this if … you binge-watched the show and it feels eerily close to reality.

In a nutshell … Before the Emmy-award winning Hulu series, “The Handmaid’s Tale” originated as a 1984 dystopian novel. The near-future world of the Republic of Gilead describes a woman’s rebellion against a system of gender-based oppression and has provoked thought about our modern-day society.

8. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Read this if… you’re looking for hope in tumultuous times.

In a nutshell … Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shares a glimpse into her influential life and career. The book includes her perspective on topics ranging from gender equality, being Jewish in her field and interpreting the U.S. Constitution.

9. “Hidden Figures: The Untold True Story of Four African-American Women Who Helped Launch Our Nation Into Space” by Margot Lee Shetterly

Read this if … the Oscar-nominated film adaptation inspired you.

In a nutshell … This true story weaves the narratives of four African-American women who played a major role in achieving some of NASA’s greatest successes in space. Known as “human computers,” these women used their mathematical gifts to help propel the first man in space, all while being segregated from their white, male counterparts.

10. “First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies” by Kate Andersen

Read this if… you’re a history buff and obsessed with all-things presidential.

In a nutshell … From Jackie Kennedy to Michelle Obama, former White House correspondent Kate Andersen Brower shares insights into the last 10 first ladies of the White House. This group biography includes wide-ranging interviews and even anticipates what life would be like with a first husband one day.