10 women-owned businesses Know Your Value loves this holiday season

Still looking for holiday gifts? It’s not too late!

Small businesses have been hit hardest this year due to the pandemic and it’s more important than ever before to support women entrepreneurs by visiting local brick-and-mortars, connecting directly with the business online, or investing in one-of-a-kind products.

From fashionable masks to unique art pieces, soaps and skin care to goodie baskets with flare, here are some of our favorite women-owned businesses and retailers to shop from this holiday season.

Christianna Alexander, 15, CEO of Sweet Christi's. Mike Jackson Photography

Sweet Christi’s, Christianna Alexander

At age 12, Christianna Alexander started making kids’ soap products from scratch out of her Jacksonville, Florida, home. During the pandemic, Christianna, now 15, upgraded her shipping process and revamped the packaging to make it more enticing. Now under the brand Sweet Christi’s, the soaps resemble delectable popsicles and chocolate bars while her bath salts come in play milkshake containers. They’re not edible, but they’re fun to use — and they’re great for all the kiddos in your life who need a sweet and friendly reminder to wash their hands.

Jungalow's Justina Blakeney. Jungalow

Jungalow, Justina Blakeney

Designer Justina Blakeney built a home design empire through Jungalow, where her small, all-female team sells her designs and sourced products. Although the L.A.-based brand does not have a brick-and-mortar store, Blakeney’s designs are available online and through the Jungalow app. The one-of-a-kind art prints and home décor are just the thing(s) for the creatives in your life who aren’t afraid of a pop of color!

Jennifer Fang, 16, founder of nutssosweet. Fan Yang

Nutssosweet, Jennifer Fang

Sixteen-year-old founder, Jennifer Fang, initially created Nutssosweet to raise funds for Covid-19 reliefs, but has proceeded to produce high quality organic foods for good causes in Austin, Texas. Fang donates 80 percent of her company’s profits to those in need, so any do-gooder with a sweet tooth will fall in love with her homemade breads, spreads and granola!

Meena Harris Birdies

Phenomenal, Meena Harris

What started as a short campaign celebrating Women’s History Month, turned into 3 years (and counting) of a movement that brings awareness to issues affecting underrepresented communities. Harris continues to collaborate with multiple organizations to create clothing pieces that cultivate inclusivity and intersectionality, encompassing initiatives such as #PhenomenalVoter and #PhenomenallyLatina, as well as a partnership with the #SayHerName campaign. Phenomenal is the perfect website to peruse for the activists and advocates in your life.

From left to right: Brigitte Hedvat, 22, and Adrienne Hedvat, 20, founders of U Envi. U Envi

U Envi, Adrienne and Brigitte Hedvat

While attending college, sisters Adrienne and Brigitte Hedvat launched their sustainable clothing brand U Envi. They managed to churn out garments made of upcycled material, wrapped in biodegradable packaging. When protests against racial injustice reached a fever pitch during the pandemic, they were inspired to refocus their efforts and the brand’s message. As the sisters continue to make their eco-conscious garments, they are also donating proceeds from their upcycled mask line to Save The Children, The Black Feminist Project, and to reforestation efforts in Puerto Rico. What’s not to love?!

Amanda and Anna Kloots, founders of Hooray For. Instagram

Hooray For, Amanda and Anna Kloots

Following her husband, Nick Cordero’s untimely death due to complications from Covid-19, Amanda Kloots and her sister, Anna, founded the t-shirt company Hooray For as a way to give back to healthcare workers, teachers and various programs in need. Percentages of proceeds from select t-shirts go to different organizations, so you can support a small business while also donating to a good cause. It’s a win-win!

The Body Suite, Lisa Logan

Celebrity manicurist and owner of The Nail Suite, Lisa Logan, has had a thriving nail salon since 2012, with clientele such as Beyonce, Katie Holmes, and Taraji P. Henson. But when Covid-19 struck, the nail salon closed its doors and Logan had to pivot. Turns out, she is just as incredible at making homemade body products as she is at doing nails, with her O’Really Oregano Soap even catching the attention of Oprah Winfrey’s pedicurist. Logan now sells her soaps and oils in her Harlem-based salon as well as online.

Midgi Moore. Courtesy Juneau Food Tours

Juneau Food Tours, Midgi Moore

The Juneau Food Tours owner started a food tour company as a way to share her passion for cuisine and her love of the picturesque hub of Alaska. But when the pandemic hit, and tours were stopped indefinitely, Moore switched gears by launching Taste Alaska!, a subscription box featuring Alaskan shelf-stable food products, artwork and cultural items from the region. Perfect for the globetrotters in your family who can’t wait to travel again!

Tokki, Jane Park

Mere months after the launch of Jane Park’s sustainable gift-giving company, Tokki, Covid-19 hit. This forced Park to pivot her business and team up with longtime pal and founder of Gravitas, Lisa Sun. They pooled their resources to create masks with purpose: for each mask sold, they donate one to a frontline worker. In addition to masks, Tokki offers a variety of gift sets including candles, teas, puzzles, and other goodies for the hygge enthusiasts in your life!

Project Gravitas CEO Lisa Sun. Courtesy of Project Gravitas

Gravitas, Lisa Sun

Lisa Sun founded her fashion company, Gravitas, seven years ago with the mission of offering clothes for every body type, as well as confidence-boosting consultation. During Covid-19, Sun has collaborated with her good friend (and founder of Tokki) Jane Park to produce, donate and sell face masks. Percentages of select masks go to various causes, including food banks, entertainment professionals out of work, and racial justice initiatives. In addition, Park and Sun worked with their companies’ interns over the summer to create masks that celebrate the centennial of women’s right to vote.