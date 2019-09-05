You know those moments when you just want to laugh and cry? We all go through times when those moments are all too familiar. Picking up a good book can help — especially ones that talk about life in funny, candid and realistic way. You’re sure to find solace in these memoirs written by female comedians who have decided to share their ups and downs with everyone.

Standup comedian and writer Jacqueline Novak’s book is a refreshingly hilarious read. To anyone who has ever cried while walking down a crowded street, Novak gets it. She gives practical advice that will make you laugh and bring you comfort in a way that only the best comedians can.

Jessie Klein, who has written for “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Big Mouth,” walks readers through her life’s ups and downs. Klein documents everything from her time spent doing open mic nights in New York City to her struggles with infertility. You’ll never want this book to end — it’s that good.

Abbi Jacobson of “Broad City” tells the story of her solo, cross-country road trip in her hilarious, deeply transparent book. She takes the time to reflect through essays, anecdotes and even illustrations. You’ll wish you were riding alongside her for sure.

First and foremost, if you haven’t watched “Insecure” yet: get on it. Issa Rea is the show’s creator, writer and star — and we’re all lucky enough to get a deeper dive into her hilarious brain through her book. Rae talks about being an awkward introvert in a field where having those attributes are especially difficult. She’s the ultimate boss.

Nell Scovell created “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and wrote for David Letterman, “The Simpsons,” and many other shows. In her book, she shares the intricacies of creating in the male-dominated world of television writing. On multiple occasions, Scovell describes what it was like to make sure her voice was heard when she was the only woman in the room.

You may know her from “Saturday Night Live,” but you haven’t lived until you’ve read the star’s crazy story of becoming a mom unexpectedly at age 44. Dratch describes what it was like to tell her parents and how she’s learned to co-parent. This memoir is hilarious and uplifting.

I know this is an oldie, but it will never stop being a goodie. Fey describes her early comedy career, which was spent in small tour busses and venues where, as she so eloquently says, “You wouldn’t be surprised to see a rat giving birth in an overstuffed ashtray.” If you still haven’t read this, do it right now.

Is Ellie Kemper known as America’s happiest comic? I think she should be. In her book, the comedian hilariously recounts the Christmas plays that she produced in her parents’ living room, as well as her present-day life as a mother and actress. She also has a fantastic story about the time she met Tina Fey for the first time. Don’t miss it.

Sarah Silverman is the ultimate pro at making deeply personal, humiliating experiences seem relatable. In her book, she addresses serious, embarrassing moments with such levity that you’ll leave trying to bring that same attitude into your daily life.

Amy Schumer reflects on her upbringing, family and career with such refreshing honesty. She describes her complicated relationship with her mom and even shares stories about old boyfriends. Schumer also talks openly about the ups and downs of her career in comedy.

I remember the exact moment that I picked up Mindy Kaling’s book — I was in a Barnes and Noble in college and I had only meant to read the intro. Forty-five pages later I was in the checkout line purchasing this book. I think it was the first book like this that I had ever read — and I still think about it all the time. Kaling hilariously describes her childhood, and how she worked to build a career that she loves.