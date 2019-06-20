If you’re like many women, you probably have a set-in-stone interview outfit that makes you feel like a million bucks. The problem during the summer, however, is that it’s too hot and stuffy, especially when it’s 80 degrees outside and you have to take some sort of public transportation to meet your potential new boss.
Unless you want to look like you squeezed in time for your job interview between workout classes, you might want to consider some lighter, more summer-friendly options. From sleek and sophisticated, to fun and creative, we’ve got a variety of styles to suit the type of job you are interviewing for.
Know Your Value editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, Know Your Value does have affiliate relationships. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
The black version of this dress is perfect if you’re interviewing in a more formal office setting. However, it also comes in a variety of other colors that would be great for more casual offices as well. The sleeves eliminate the need to wear a cardigan or blazer, and the peplum will be sure to highlight your waist. Pair it with a pair of pointed pumps or flats to complete the look.
While this dress comes in a variety of colors, the black floral and black dot prints are probably the most interview chic. The flattering A-line comes to the knees and the ruffle sleeves gives a whimsical but professional summer vibe. It’s sure to keep you cool while helping you look your best.
If dresses aren’t your thing, opt for some dress pants in a lightweight fabric. These high-waisted trousers are on-trend and would look fantastic paired with a tucked-in white button down shirt. You could pair them with strappy heels in nude, black or even a light powder pink.
This top would work perfectly paired the pants above. You could also wear it tucked into some linen wide-leg pants, or with a pencil skirt. The sleeves hit just above the elbow giving the top a tailored, polished look. The cotton-poly material also shows an awareness of the seasons.
This A-line skirt is universally flattering and comes in a variety of colors that could be dressed up or down. Bonus: You could also pair it with a blousy tank top and wear it on the weekends. It could also be paired with multiple tops and even a blazer and some tights in the winter. It’s definitely a versatile piece that’s nice to have in your closet.
This A-line, button-front skirt exudes summer. It’s flowing fabric and knee-length definitely make it dressy enough to wear to any interview and casual enough to wear on a night out. It comes in a lot of colors, and most of them would be great for an interview. For a nautical vibe, you could definitely opt for the navy blue paired with a navy and white button down.
Stay on trend with this midi-length skirt. It would look super cute and polished paired with black or nude pumps, as well as a white blouse. The ruched waist also makes for a super cute and comfortable waistband that could be accessorized with a belt.
Pencil in some time for this adorable, comfortable pencil skirt. It comes in a lot of colors, but either the pink, powder blue or lavender would be the perfect choice for a summer interview. Any of the lighter options would work well paired with nude strappy sandals and a white, silky blouse.
This is the perfect neutral top to pair with those light, colorful skirts. While it may be sleeveless, the high, ruched neckline still makes it a professional choice for interviews. Make sure to tuck it in — and feel free to pair it with a statement necklace or earrings.
From its flowing ruffles to its midi length, this dress just embodies summer. It also comes in a variety of colors and has flowing longer-cut short sleeves. This would be perfect paired with nude pumps during your interview, and even camel-colored wedges on the weekend.
This is definitely a more sophisticated summer interview dress. While it comes in a bunch of colors, all of the black ones would be perfectly suitable for job interviews. It features an A-line skirt and a fitted crew neck top with short sleeves.